Government Criticized Over Rising Stubble Burning Incidents Amidst Air Quality Concerns
Stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana are raising concerns over air quality. Despite government measures, farmers like Lakhbir Singh express dissatisfaction with the response. The Ministry of Environment reports increasing cases, with dedicated efforts underway to curb the practice and mitigate its impact on Delhi's air quality.
In recent reports, stubble burning in Punjab's Muktsar district and near Kaithal in Haryana has become a point of contention, as farmer Lakhbir Singh voices frustration over governmental inaction. Despite the government's assurances, Singh argues that ten days post-harvest, effective measures are yet to be seen.
Official data from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change reveals 267 incidents of paddy stubble burning in Punjab and 187 in Haryana from September 15 to October 9, 2024. In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has dispatched 26 teams to critical areas, aimed at coordinating efforts with local authorities.
A specialized cell has been set up in Chandigarh to oversee continuous monitoring. Authorities have been urged to enhance their vigilance as stubble burning poses significant risks to air quality, particularly in Delhi where winter conditions could worsen pollution levels, severely impacting public health.
