Left Menu

World Bank Expands Lending Amid Global Challenges

The World Bank has altered its lending guidelines to increase its lending capacity by an additional $30 billion over the next decade. This change, led by President Ajay Banga, involves lowering the equity-to-lending ratio to tackle global challenges like climate change and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:39 IST
World Bank Expands Lending Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Bank has made a crucial decision to revise its internal lending guidelines, effectively increasing its capacity to lend an additional $30 billion over the next ten years. This decision was confirmed by World Bank President Ajay Banga to Reuters on Tuesday.

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, a key arm of the World Bank, will adjust its equity-to-lending ratio from 19% to 18%. This move is part of a broader strategy to take on slightly more risk and align with recommendations from an independent report meant for the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

These policy changes add up to a $150 billion increase in lending capacity, addressing significant global issues like the war in Ukraine, rising violence in the Middle East, and large-scale government debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024