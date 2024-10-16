Auto Driver Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault in Rangareddy District

In a troubling incident, a woman returning to her residence from her hometown was reportedly sexually assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver in Telangana's Rangareddy district. The alleged attack transpired after the female passenger boarded the vehicle at the RC Puram bus stand, aiming to reach her home in Nanakramguda, according to local police sources.

Authorities, responding swiftly to the woman's complaint filed on Tuesday, have registered a case and commenced a thorough investigation into the episode. The victim, who was traveling from Chennai, accused the auto driver of assaulting her at around 2:30 am.

This case emerges on the heels of another recent controversy in the state. Just two weeks prior, a 20-year-old man was accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the Siddipet district. The incident led to vandals setting his house ablaze and resulted in multiple arrests under the POCSO Act for the assault and vandalism charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)