Auto Driver Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault in Rangareddy District

A woman returning from Chennai was allegedly sexually assaulted by an auto driver in Rangareddy, Telangana. The incident occurred after she boarded the auto at RC Puram around 2:30 am. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. This follows a similar incident two weeks ago in Siddipet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a troubling incident, a woman returning to her residence from her hometown was reportedly sexually assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver in Telangana's Rangareddy district. The alleged attack transpired after the female passenger boarded the vehicle at the RC Puram bus stand, aiming to reach her home in Nanakramguda, according to local police sources.

Authorities, responding swiftly to the woman's complaint filed on Tuesday, have registered a case and commenced a thorough investigation into the episode. The victim, who was traveling from Chennai, accused the auto driver of assaulting her at around 2:30 am.

This case emerges on the heels of another recent controversy in the state. Just two weeks prior, a 20-year-old man was accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the Siddipet district. The incident led to vandals setting his house ablaze and resulted in multiple arrests under the POCSO Act for the assault and vandalism charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

