Iran Takes Action to Contain Oil Spill Near Kharg Island

Iranian authorities are managing an oil spill four miles from Kharg Island. The leak from oil pipelines was reported Sunday, with measures to contain it promptly activated. Drones identified two additional spots. Kharg Island exports 90% of Iran's oil, which produces about 3.2 million barrels daily.

Iranian authorities are currently in the process of controlling an oil spill located four miles (6.4 kilometers) off the coast of Iran's Kharg Island. The country's IRNA news agency reported this development on Wednesday, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

The leak, initially reported on Sunday, originated from oil pipelines, prompting immediate remedial actions. According to a local official cited by IRNA, "Two other spots have been identified by drones," highlighting the comprehensive approach taken to prevent further environmental damage. Efforts are underway to halt the spread, and the situation is under constant assessment.

As a significant member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Iran's oil production stands at around 3.2 million barrels per day, contributing roughly 3% to the global output. Kharg Island is strategic for Iran as it serves as the export point for approximately 90% of the nation's oil, underscoring the critical importance of managing this environmental incident effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

