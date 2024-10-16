BSF Foils Border Infiltration: Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested
The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully prevented an infiltration attempt along the India-Bangladesh border, arresting four Bangladeshi nationals with fake Aadhaar cards. An Indian tout facilitating the crossing was also detained. The group intended to reach Chennai for labor work. Legal proceedings are underway.
In a strategic operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted an illegal infiltration attempt along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The BSF apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals who had entered Indian territory using counterfeit Aadhaar cards. An Indian individual, accused of aiding their entry, was also arrested, according to official reports.
The operation unfolded on October 15, 2024, when personnel from the 73rd Battalion of the BSF South Bengal Frontier noticed suspicious activity near the international boundary at Bamanabad Border Outpost. Five individuals were spotted attempting to enter India from Bangladesh. Swift action from the vigilant BSF troops led to the capture of the infiltrators, who initially resisted arrest by hiding in nearby grasslands.
Interrogations revealed the involvement of an Indian tout, who confessed to assisting the Bangladeshi nationals in exchange for money. The Bangladeshis, originating from Godagari, Bangladesh, had procured fake Aadhaar cards through a Bangladeshi handler and planned to travel to Chennai for work. Consequently, all individuals were handed over to local police for further legal proceedings.
