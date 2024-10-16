India's Energy Demand Explodes: A Decade of Rapid Growth

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecast that India will be at the forefront of global energy demand growth over the next decade. With significant increases in oil, electricity, and natural gas consumption, India is expected to drive global demand trends as its economy expands.

According to the IEA's World Energy Outlook 2024, India will add more than 12,000 cars per day by 2035, alongside growth in built spaces and industrial outputs such as iron and steel production. The projections suggest that India's demand for oil will rise by nearly 2 million barrels per day by 2035, making it the primary source of global oil demand growth.

As India aligns towards becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2028, the IEA indicates that tackling challenges such as clean cooking access and efficient power distribution will be crucial for sustainable development. A push towards electric mobility and renewable energy indicates that the nation is gearing up for a transformative energy future, with attempts towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

(With inputs from agencies.)