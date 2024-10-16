Left Menu

India's Path to Clean Energy Independence: GEAPP and NITI Aayog's Strategic Collaboration

GEAPP and NITI Aayog have signed a Statement of Intent to bolster India's mission for clean energy independence by 2047. The collaboration focuses on strategic reforms and innovative solutions, emphasizing sustainable development, energy transition, and women's empowerment, with plans to implement 100GW of renewable energy in 10 states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) and NITI Aayog have cemented their partnership by signing a Statement of Intent aimed at driving India towards clean energy independence by 2047.

The collaboration primarily focuses on strategic reforms and innovative solutions to foster sustainable development, with an emphasis on energy transition, women's empowerment, and digitalization of utilities. By leveraging their collective expertise, both organizations aim to upscale energy transition efforts to at least 10 states, targeting the deployment of 100GW of renewable energy in the next three years.

This collaboration not only aligns with India's clean energy goals but also promotes inclusive growth through partnerships with state governments and think tanks, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing sustainable policies and business models across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

