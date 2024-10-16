Union Cabinet Boosts Connectivity with Rs 2642 Crore Varanasi Rail Project
The Union Cabinet, led by PM Modi, has approved the Varanasi-Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Multi-Tracking Project worth Rs 2642 crore. The project includes a new Rail-cum-Road bridge across the Ganga River, aiming to alleviate congestion and enhance connectivity in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Chandauli districts.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet has greenlit a major infrastructure initiative valued at Rs 2642 crore to improve connectivity in Uttar Pradesh. Spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Varanasi-Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Multi-Tracking Project promises significant enhancements in the state's transport network, according to an official release.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended gratitude to PM Modi, emphasizing the project's role in promoting connectivity and easing rail congestion. The initiative will see the construction of a new Rail-cum-Road Bridge over the Ganga River, spanning Varanasi and Chandauli.
Aimed at addressing congestion and boosting infrastructural capacity, the project aligns with PM Modi's vision of a 'New India.' It is part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, designed to foster seamless connectivity and improve logistics efficiency, thus supporting regional employment and environmental goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unlocking Digital Growth in Eastern Africa: How Private Sector Investment is Shaping the Future of Connectivity
Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport Begins 24-Hour Operations, Set to Boost Connectivity and Economy
World Bank Approves $56M Project to Enhance Road Connectivity and Climate Resilience in Central and Southern Laos
Chennai Metro Phase-II: Revolutionizing Urban Connectivity
Union Cabinet Elevates Five Indian Languages to Classical Status