Supreme Court Demands Accountability in Delhi Tree Felling Case

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday issued a directive requiring Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who also chairs the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), to submit a personal affidavit. This affidavit should provide a comprehensive account of the large-scale felling of trees in the southern Ridge area.

The court's order stems from a contempt case it launched against the DDA Vice Chairman, Subhasish Panda, for the unauthorized cutting of approximately 1100 trees. These trees were felled for a road widening project, purportedly to improve access to a hospital serving central paramilitary forces. Saxena's affidavit should also address how the felled timber was managed and whether it was properly inventoried.

Additionally, the Supreme Court demands that Saxena clarify if permissions from the apex court, required for tree felling, were obtained during his visit to the site. The court has set a deadline of October 22 for Saxena to submit the affidavit and affix accountability for any lapses by officials. This is part of continuing proceedings initiated by a petition from Delhi resident Bindu Kapurea and others.

