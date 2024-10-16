Left Menu

Global Solar Power: ISA's Plan for a Sustainable Future

The 7th International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly will concentrate on solar adoption, technology sharing, startup encouragement, and financial deliberations. Elections for key positions will occur, and the assembly will focus on integrating solar solutions as a pivotal climate strategy. ISA aims to meet 2030 sustainable development goals through global collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming assembly of the International Solar Alliance is set to highlight the importance of solar adoption, technology exchange, startup support, and financial considerations, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has announced. The event, scheduled for November 3-6 in the national capital, will see discussions aimed at empowering member countries to embrace solar energy.

Pralhad Joshi, who presides over the 120-member alliance, revealed that the assembly will also include the election or re-election of the ISA President and Co-Chair, along with the selection of a new Director General. While new leadership roles will be effective immediately following the assembly, the incoming Director General will assume duties in March 2025.

Highlighting the broader objective, Joshi urged member countries to unite on advancing solar energy, promoting universal energy access, fostering solar entrepreneurs, and mobilizing finances. These efforts are part of ISA's strategy to combat climate change and fulfill the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. The assembly will also review its budget and gender equality policy, as emphasized by Director General Ajay Mathur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

