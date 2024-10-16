PFC Infra Finance IFSC Ltd Receives Green Light to Transform Power Financing

PFC Infra Finance IFSC Ltd, a branch of Power Finance Corporation, has been sanctioned by the International Financial Services Centres Authority to start operations as a finance company in IFSC GIFT City, Gujarat.

Accredited as the first finance company in the IFSC with a focus on the power and infrastructure sector, PIFIL plans to offer foreign currency loans to both government and private entities in India and internationally.

The launch of PIFIL is expected to elevate PFC to a global brand status, simultaneously enhancing India's reputation as a major player in the global finance arena.

