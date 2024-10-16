Left Menu

PFC Infra Finance IFSC Ltd Receives Green Light to Transform Power Financing

The Power Finance Corporation's arm, PFC Infra Finance IFSC Ltd, has obtained approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority to operate as a finance company at GIFT City, Gujarat. This marks the first finance company specializing in power and infrastructure at the IFSC. It aims to bolster PFC's global brand and India's presence on the global financial stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PFC Infra Finance IFSC Ltd, a branch of Power Finance Corporation, has been sanctioned by the International Financial Services Centres Authority to start operations as a finance company in IFSC GIFT City, Gujarat.

Accredited as the first finance company in the IFSC with a focus on the power and infrastructure sector, PIFIL plans to offer foreign currency loans to both government and private entities in India and internationally.

The launch of PIFIL is expected to elevate PFC to a global brand status, simultaneously enhancing India's reputation as a major player in the global finance arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

