India's Methanol Revolution: Clean Fuel, Green Future

India aims to set up large methanol plants to reduce fossil fuel imports, says Niti Aayog's VK Saraswat. Methanol, a clean fuel, can also power vehicles and ships. India will host an international methanol seminar to discuss advancements and regulatory ecosystems for methanol production, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat articulated India's strategic move to establish large-size methanol plants as a means to curtail fossil fuel imports. Addressing the media, he highlighted methanol's versatility as a clean fuel for transportation and power generation.

India's reliance on thermal power is projected to decline, necessitating the inception of robust methanol production infrastructure. Cochin Shipyard Limited has already secured an order to construct a methanol-powered ship, reflecting growing industrial interest.

Saraswat outlined plans for an international seminar and expo in 2024 to showcase advancements in methanol production and applications, fostering an environment conducive to sustainable solutions. A conducive regulatory framework is under development to support this transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

