Andhra Pradesh's Path to Industrial Might: New Policies Unveiled

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into an industrial powerhouse by approving six key policies. These initiatives focus on attracting investments, job creation, and leadership in clean energy, with an emphasis on global thinking and entrepreneurial empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu during the launch of policies (Photo/ X: @ncbn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to elevate Andhra Pradesh's industrial landscape and generate around 20 lakh job opportunities, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned six groundbreaking policies. Addressing the press on Wednesday, CM Naidu emphasized that these policies aim to draw investments, spur job growth, and foster entrepreneurship, particularly in the clean energy sector.

"Our primary objective is to create employment and empower the youth of Andhra Pradesh to adopt a global perspective," stated CM Naidu. He highlighted initiatives such as 'One Family, One Entrepreneur' as pivotal steps in this direction. The newly introduced policies include the AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0 (AP IDP 4.0), AP MSME & Entrepreneur Development Policy 4.0 (AP MEDP 4.0), AP Food Processing Policy 4.0 (AP FPP 4.0), AP Electronics Policy 4.0 (AP EP 4.0), AP Private Parks Policy 4.0 (AP PPP 4.0), and AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 4.0 (AP ICE 4.0).

Earlier in the day, CM Naidu assessed the rainfall situation across various districts and instructed the administration to remain alert in anticipation of the heavy rains forecasted from an impending cyclonic storm on October 17. He also demanded regular updates from officials regarding the conditions in flood-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

