Clash in Loznica: Protesters Defy Rio Tinto's Lithium Ambitions
Protesters in Loznica, Serbia, oppose Rio Tinto's planned lithium project, fearing environmental harm. Despite government support and economic promises, activists demonstrate against potential pollution. Tensions rise as public dissent grows, championed by activists advocating for environmental preservation over industrial progress.
In the western Serbian town of Loznica, hundreds gathered to protest the proposed lithium mining project by Rio Tinto, citing environmental concerns. The demonstrators waved flags and banners while voicing their opposition through songs and folk music.
Triggered by the ruling coalition's rejection of a draft law banning lithium exploration, the protest marks growing environmental resistance. Protesters have announced upcoming road blockades as a sign of warning, emphasizing no intention to retreat.
The contested project could fulfill 90% of Europe's lithium needs. However, opposition groups fear significant land and water pollution, risking local agriculture. While government officials argue for economic benefits, environmentalists maintain their steadfast opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Condemns Detention of Ladakhi Activists: A Demand for Sixth Schedule
Activists Rally for Climate Campaigner Wangchuk
Activists Rally Against Detention: Patkar Leads Fast for Wangchuk
Activists Revive Ahimsa Principles to Highlight Animal Rights on Gandhi Jayanti
Unyielding Activists: Ladakh’s Quest for Rights and Statehood