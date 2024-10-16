Left Menu

Clash in Loznica: Protesters Defy Rio Tinto's Lithium Ambitions

Protesters in Loznica, Serbia, oppose Rio Tinto's planned lithium project, fearing environmental harm. Despite government support and economic promises, activists demonstrate against potential pollution. Tensions rise as public dissent grows, championed by activists advocating for environmental preservation over industrial progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:32 IST
Clash in Loznica: Protesters Defy Rio Tinto's Lithium Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the western Serbian town of Loznica, hundreds gathered to protest the proposed lithium mining project by Rio Tinto, citing environmental concerns. The demonstrators waved flags and banners while voicing their opposition through songs and folk music.

Triggered by the ruling coalition's rejection of a draft law banning lithium exploration, the protest marks growing environmental resistance. Protesters have announced upcoming road blockades as a sign of warning, emphasizing no intention to retreat.

The contested project could fulfill 90% of Europe's lithium needs. However, opposition groups fear significant land and water pollution, risking local agriculture. While government officials argue for economic benefits, environmentalists maintain their steadfast opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024