Clash in Loznica: Protesters Defy Rio Tinto's Lithium Ambitions

In the western Serbian town of Loznica, hundreds gathered to protest the proposed lithium mining project by Rio Tinto, citing environmental concerns. The demonstrators waved flags and banners while voicing their opposition through songs and folk music.

Triggered by the ruling coalition's rejection of a draft law banning lithium exploration, the protest marks growing environmental resistance. Protesters have announced upcoming road blockades as a sign of warning, emphasizing no intention to retreat.

The contested project could fulfill 90% of Europe's lithium needs. However, opposition groups fear significant land and water pollution, risking local agriculture. While government officials argue for economic benefits, environmentalists maintain their steadfast opposition.

