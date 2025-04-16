Political Shifts in Serbia: Macut Takes the Helm Amidst Protests

Serbia's parliament has officially appointed the medically inclined, yet politically unenlightened, Djuro Macut as the nation's Prime Minister. This appointment follows prolonged protests ignited by anti-corruption sentiments, culminating in the resignation of his predecessor, Milos Vucevic.

In response to these grassroots movements, Macut's government—comprising 31 ministers, 22 of them from Vucevic's administration—faces the daunting task of quelling public unrest and forging a path forward. The protests not only challenge President Aleksandar Vucic's decade-spanning governance but also spotlight profound public dissatisfaction with perceived systemic corruption.

Macut emphasizes fiscal prudence, aspiring to maintain the budget deficit within 3% of GDP through 2027. Simultaneously, he must navigate Serbia's EU aspirations alongside strategic alliances with China and Russia. However, experts suggest Vucic's influence remains strongly embedded in the political tapestry despite his titular role.

