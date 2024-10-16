Sky High Thrills: Junga's Paragliding Festival Soars Into Second Year

The second annual Paragliding Flying Festival kicked off in Junga, located 30 kilometers from Shimla, with the inauguration by Himachal Pradesh's Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Wednesday. The four-day event features 400 pilots, aiming to promote adventure tourism and spotlight tourism in lesser-known locations near Shimla.

This year, the festival includes a hospitality expo, further supporting tourism and local businesses. Governor Shukla emphasized the significance of the festival in his opening speech, citing its potential to boost Junga's popularity and address social issues like drug addiction by engaging youth in challenging activities.

Participants are thrilled about competing against international pilots, including representatives from Nepal. Notable challengers like Gopal Thakur and Shre Yashi shared the exhilarating complexities faced at this demanding altitude, with Yashi urging more women to participate. Organizers stress safety and promote trade, tourism, and tradition, supported by experts from regional mountaineering institutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)