Sky High Thrills: Junga's Paragliding Festival Soars Into Second Year
The annual four-day Paragliding Flying Festival in Junga, near Shimla, showcases 400 pilots aiming to boost adventure tourism and spotlight lesser-known tourist spots. The event, inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, also hosts a hospitality expo, encouraging economic growth and combating societal challenges like drug addiction through adventure sports.
The second annual Paragliding Flying Festival kicked off in Junga, located 30 kilometers from Shimla, with the inauguration by Himachal Pradesh's Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Wednesday. The four-day event features 400 pilots, aiming to promote adventure tourism and spotlight tourism in lesser-known locations near Shimla.
This year, the festival includes a hospitality expo, further supporting tourism and local businesses. Governor Shukla emphasized the significance of the festival in his opening speech, citing its potential to boost Junga's popularity and address social issues like drug addiction by engaging youth in challenging activities.
Participants are thrilled about competing against international pilots, including representatives from Nepal. Notable challengers like Gopal Thakur and Shre Yashi shared the exhilarating complexities faced at this demanding altitude, with Yashi urging more women to participate. Organizers stress safety and promote trade, tourism, and tradition, supported by experts from regional mountaineering institutes.
