Nestle Announces Leadership Overhaul Amid Flat Sales Growth

Nestle has announced a significant restructuring of its senior leadership and operational framework as it grapples with underwhelming sales growth reported for the past nine months. The food giant has also slashed its full-year sales forecast, acknowledging difficulties in boosting volumes amidst ongoing price hikes.

The Swiss multinational revealed its expectations for 2024: a 2% organic sales growth and an underlying trading operating profit margin of 17%. These projections mark a downward adjustment from previous forecasts, which promised a minimum 3% growth and a moderate increase in its UTOP margin from 2023's 17.3%.

Newly appointed CEO Laurent Freixe, who took charge in September, cited weakened consumer demand but promised a leaner executive board and the merging of various regional units as part of his strategic initiatives to steer the company back on a growth path.

