Integrum Energy Files for IPO to Fuel Green Growth

Integrum Energy Infrastructure, a renewable energy solutions provider, has filed for an IPO to fuel expansion. This includes fresh equity shares and offers for sale by promoters. Funds raised will finance a solar plant and support acquisitions, emphasizing eco-friendly energy solutions through solar, wind, and hybrid technologies.

Updated: 17-10-2024 11:02 IST
  • India

Integrum Energy Infrastructure, a renewable energy solutions provider, announced on Thursday its filing for an initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising capital for future growth.

According to their draft red herring prospectus, the IPO will feature a fresh issue of up to 49.50 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 5.40 lakh equity shares by promoters Shyam Sundar Maheshwari and Shipra Goel. Specifically, Maheshwari will sell 3.56 lakh shares, while Goel will divest 1.83 lakh shares.

The company plans to use the proceeds to invest in a 2 MegaWatt Peak solar plant through its subsidiary, Integrum Green Assets, and meet working capital needs. Additionally, funds will support inorganic growth via acquisitions. Integrum's shares will list on the BSE's SME platform, with Beeline Capital Advisors managing the offering and Integrated Registry Management Services serving as the registrar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

