JSW Energy Signs Landmark Wind-Solar PPA with GUVNL

JSW Energy Ltd announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Seventeen Ltd, finalized a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for a 192 MW wind-solar hybrid project.

The agreement represents the company's inaugural venture in the wind-solar hybrid capacity sector, as highlighted in a statement directed to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Structured to span a period of 25 years, this Power Purchase Agreement will involve a tariff of Rs 3.27 per kilowatt-hour. The project is set for commissioning within two years, connecting to Gujarat's State Transmission Utilities. Notably, JSW Energy is pursuing an ambitious expansion with a project pipeline capacity of 8.3 GW and a goal of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

