Left Menu

JSW Energy Signs Landmark Wind-Solar PPA with GUVNL

JSW Energy Ltd's subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Seventeen Ltd, has inked a Power Purchase Agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for a 192 MW wind-solar hybrid project. This 25-year agreement, with a tariff of Rs 3.27/kWh, is the company's first in the hybrid capacity sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:21 IST
JSW Energy Signs Landmark Wind-Solar PPA with GUVNL
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy Ltd announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Seventeen Ltd, finalized a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for a 192 MW wind-solar hybrid project.

The agreement represents the company's inaugural venture in the wind-solar hybrid capacity sector, as highlighted in a statement directed to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Structured to span a period of 25 years, this Power Purchase Agreement will involve a tariff of Rs 3.27 per kilowatt-hour. The project is set for commissioning within two years, connecting to Gujarat's State Transmission Utilities. Notably, JSW Energy is pursuing an ambitious expansion with a project pipeline capacity of 8.3 GW and a goal of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024