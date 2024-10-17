JSW Energy Signs Landmark Wind-Solar PPA with GUVNL
JSW Energy Ltd's subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Seventeen Ltd, has inked a Power Purchase Agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for a 192 MW wind-solar hybrid project. This 25-year agreement, with a tariff of Rs 3.27/kWh, is the company's first in the hybrid capacity sector.
JSW Energy Ltd announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Seventeen Ltd, finalized a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for a 192 MW wind-solar hybrid project.
The agreement represents the company's inaugural venture in the wind-solar hybrid capacity sector, as highlighted in a statement directed to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Structured to span a period of 25 years, this Power Purchase Agreement will involve a tariff of Rs 3.27 per kilowatt-hour. The project is set for commissioning within two years, connecting to Gujarat's State Transmission Utilities. Notably, JSW Energy is pursuing an ambitious expansion with a project pipeline capacity of 8.3 GW and a goal of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.
