Revamping India's Corporate Governance: Aligning Audits with Global Standards
Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority, emphasized the importance of aligning Indian auditing with global standards to boost investor confidence. He identified key players in corporate governance and highlighted reforms needed to prevent corporate failures and foster economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority, emphasized the need for India to improve corporate governance and align its auditing standards with international norms to attract global investors.
Pandey pointed out that company management, independent directors, audit committees, statutory auditors, shareholders, and regulators collectively act as the safeguards for corporate governance. He stressed the importance of building trust through adherence to global auditing practices.
He noted that adopting international audit standards would not only enhance investor confidence but would also help India's economy advance from its current rank as the fifth-largest to the third-largest. Pandey advocated for reforms, particularly in audit standards like SA 600 and others, to reduce the risk of fraud and ensure early detection. He was confident that Indian accountants and Chartered Accountants could thrive globally with these standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan's New PM Shigeru Ishiba Vows to Strengthen Japan-US Alliance and Address Economy
Indian Markets Close for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Keir Starmer Faces Investor Challenge to Revitalize UK Economy
PM Narendra Modi virtually unveils four compressed bio-gas plants in Assam to be constructed by Oil India.
India Set to Become Hub for Green Shipbuilding