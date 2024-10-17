Left Menu

Revamping India's Corporate Governance: Aligning Audits with Global Standards

Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority, emphasized the importance of aligning Indian auditing with global standards to boost investor confidence. He identified key players in corporate governance and highlighted reforms needed to prevent corporate failures and foster economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:40 IST
Revamping India's Corporate Governance: Aligning Audits with Global Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority, emphasized the need for India to improve corporate governance and align its auditing standards with international norms to attract global investors.

Pandey pointed out that company management, independent directors, audit committees, statutory auditors, shareholders, and regulators collectively act as the safeguards for corporate governance. He stressed the importance of building trust through adherence to global auditing practices.

He noted that adopting international audit standards would not only enhance investor confidence but would also help India's economy advance from its current rank as the fifth-largest to the third-largest. Pandey advocated for reforms, particularly in audit standards like SA 600 and others, to reduce the risk of fraud and ensure early detection. He was confident that Indian accountants and Chartered Accountants could thrive globally with these standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024