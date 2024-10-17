Left Menu

Gaza Food Supply Crisis: Israel Halts Commercial Imports Amid Conflict

Israel has stopped allowing the import of commercial food into Gaza, severely reducing supplies to the region. This has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian aid restrictions during the ongoing conflict. The move has sparked international criticism, urging changes in aid routes and systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:31 IST
Gaza Food Supply Crisis: Israel Halts Commercial Imports Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant setback for Gaza's food imports, Israel has ceased the approval of commercial food import requests, according to multiple sources involved in the trade. This disruption has resulted in a drastic drop in supplies to the region, once relying on Israel and the West Bank for over half of its provisions.

Gaza's traders have been left in limbo since October 11, unable to access an import system instituted by Cogat. The Israeli agency has been silent on the reasons behind the halt while insisting it does not block humanitarian aid. The halting of imports has caused imported goods to decrease to their lowest levels since the onset of conflict, as per an analysis of official data by Reuters.

The humanitarian situation has deteriorated further with additional military operations in Northern Gaza, leading to aid shortages. The issue has attracted international condemnation, prompting calls for solutions to resume importation and aid passage into Gaza's besieged territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024