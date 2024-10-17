Gaza Food Supply Crisis: Israel Halts Commercial Imports Amid Conflict

In a significant setback for Gaza's food imports, Israel has ceased the approval of commercial food import requests, according to multiple sources involved in the trade. This disruption has resulted in a drastic drop in supplies to the region, once relying on Israel and the West Bank for over half of its provisions.

Gaza's traders have been left in limbo since October 11, unable to access an import system instituted by Cogat. The Israeli agency has been silent on the reasons behind the halt while insisting it does not block humanitarian aid. The halting of imports has caused imported goods to decrease to their lowest levels since the onset of conflict, as per an analysis of official data by Reuters.

The humanitarian situation has deteriorated further with additional military operations in Northern Gaza, leading to aid shortages. The issue has attracted international condemnation, prompting calls for solutions to resume importation and aid passage into Gaza's besieged territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)