Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar Government Amid Hooch Tragedy

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, criticized Bihar's NDA government led by Nitish Kumar, calling it irresponsible after 25 deaths due to spurious liquor. Yadav claimed the liquor ban is ineffective on-ground and accused the government of hiding its mistakes while officials investigate the supply chain of industrial spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:09 IST
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, has heavily criticized the NDA government in Bihar following a tragic incident involving spurious liquor that claimed 25 lives. Yadav expressed concerns about the state's security under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that the government has failed to enforce the liquor ban effectively.

Yadav stated that no Bihar government official has shown empathy or offered condolences to the victims' families, as he accused the administration of trying to conceal its shortcomings. He condemned the Excise Department, claiming it operated unhindered, and questioned the absence of accountability and action against responsible officers.

In response, the state's law enforcement has made 12 arrests related to the tragedy, while a Special Investigation Team continues to probe the issue. Officials reported the substance involved as industrial spirit and highlighted ongoing efforts to dismantle its supply chain, reiterating their commitment to enforcing the state's liquor ban policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

