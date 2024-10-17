Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Festive Gift: Free LPG Cylinders for Diwali

The Uttar Pradesh government is distributing free LPG cylinders to 1.86 crore families for Diwali. This initiative, costing Rs 1,890 crore, surpasses last year's distribution. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, beneficiaries receive a subsidy from the central government, while the state covers remaining costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Festive Gift: Free LPG Cylinders for Diwali
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government launched a festive initiative to distribute free LPG cylinders to 1.86 crore families this Diwali. According to an official statement, the plan aims to benefit more families compared to the previous year's 1.85 crore beneficiaries, including over 85 lakh women.

Allocated with a budget of Rs 1,890 crore, the distribution highlights efforts under the state's "double-engine government." The initiative comes as part of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, where LPG cylinders are traditionally offered biannually during Holi and Diwali.

The scheme involves a central government subsidy of Rs 300 per beneficiary, with the remaining costs borne by the state government. Each recipient is entitled to a refill of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, facilitating clean and efficient cooking options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024