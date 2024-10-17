Uttar Pradesh's Festive Gift: Free LPG Cylinders for Diwali

The Uttar Pradesh government launched a festive initiative to distribute free LPG cylinders to 1.86 crore families this Diwali. According to an official statement, the plan aims to benefit more families compared to the previous year's 1.85 crore beneficiaries, including over 85 lakh women.

Allocated with a budget of Rs 1,890 crore, the distribution highlights efforts under the state's "double-engine government." The initiative comes as part of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, where LPG cylinders are traditionally offered biannually during Holi and Diwali.

The scheme involves a central government subsidy of Rs 300 per beneficiary, with the remaining costs borne by the state government. Each recipient is entitled to a refill of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, facilitating clean and efficient cooking options.

(With inputs from agencies.)