FHRAI's 54th Convention: Paving the Path to 'Inevitable India'

The 54th Annual Convention of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) commenced at the Taj Cidade de Goa, Horizon. The event, which spans October 16 to 18, was officially opened by the Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, alongside the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant.

Bringing together nearly 800 delegates, the convention serves as a platform to discuss India's tourism industry and its future trajectory. D.S. Advani and Pradeep Shetty opened the event with a call for innovation and sustainable growth, aligning with the national objective of becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the theme 'Tourism @2047'.

With discussions centered on industry challenges, Minister Shekhawat emphasized the need for granting industry status to tourism to tackle issues effectively. Echoing the sentiment, Rohan Khaunte, Tourism Minister of Goa, highlighted the state's commitment to showcasing India's tourism potential. The convention also honored industry stalwarts with the Lifetime Achievement and Hall of Fame Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)