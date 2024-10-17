Left Menu

FHRAI's 54th Convention: Paving the Path to 'Inevitable India'

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) held its 54th Annual Convention in Goa, discussing strategies to drive sustainable growth in Indian tourism. Attended by key industry figures, the event emphasized the sector's role in the country's economic development and ambitious future goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:55 IST
FHRAI's 54th Convention: Paving the Path to 'Inevitable India'
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Tourism and Culture (File photo/X @gssjodhpur). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 54th Annual Convention of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) commenced at the Taj Cidade de Goa, Horizon. The event, which spans October 16 to 18, was officially opened by the Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, alongside the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant.

Bringing together nearly 800 delegates, the convention serves as a platform to discuss India's tourism industry and its future trajectory. D.S. Advani and Pradeep Shetty opened the event with a call for innovation and sustainable growth, aligning with the national objective of becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the theme 'Tourism @2047'.

With discussions centered on industry challenges, Minister Shekhawat emphasized the need for granting industry status to tourism to tackle issues effectively. Echoing the sentiment, Rohan Khaunte, Tourism Minister of Goa, highlighted the state's commitment to showcasing India's tourism potential. The convention also honored industry stalwarts with the Lifetime Achievement and Hall of Fame Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024