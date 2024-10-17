Alabama Hacker's Arrest Spurs Bitcoin Surge

On Thursday, an Alabama man was taken into custody on charges of hacking into the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's X account. The cyber intrusion reportedly led to a spike in Bitcoin's value, a development that alarmed financial markets.

Federal prosecutors unveiled details of the arrest, emphasizing the suspected hacker's role in the incident, which disrupted the normal trading patterns in digital currencies.

The breach into the SEC's account underscores the vulnerabilities and potential impacts on the financial systems when pivotal government agencies are targeted by cybercriminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)