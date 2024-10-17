Left Menu

Alabama Hacker's Arrest Spurs Bitcoin Surge

An Alabama man faces criminal charges after allegedly hacking the SEC's X account, leading to a spike in Bitcoin's value earlier this year. Federal prosecutors announced his arrest, highlighting the incident's impact on cryptocurrency markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:43 IST
On Thursday, an Alabama man was taken into custody on charges of hacking into the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's X account. The cyber intrusion reportedly led to a spike in Bitcoin's value, a development that alarmed financial markets.

Federal prosecutors unveiled details of the arrest, emphasizing the suspected hacker's role in the incident, which disrupted the normal trading patterns in digital currencies.

The breach into the SEC's account underscores the vulnerabilities and potential impacts on the financial systems when pivotal government agencies are targeted by cybercriminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

