Supreme Court Upholds Citizenship Act's Section 6A Validity

The Supreme Court's ruling on Thursday reaffirmed the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, a decision endorsing the principles of the Assam Accord. Assam Minister Atul Bora, also President of the Asom Gana Parishad, hailed the verdict as a testament to the Accord's enduring significance.

A bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Surya Kant, MM Sundresh, and Manoj Misra, delivered a majority verdict, while Justice JB Pardiwala expressed dissent. The ruling emphasizes that Section 6A, added post-1985 Assam Accord, plays a crucial role in the region's socio-political landscape.

The Central government's affidavit acknowledged the lack of precise data on illegal immigrants due to the clandestine nature of migration. Still, it reported the deportation of 14,346 foreigners and the citizenship grant to 17,861 migrants from 1966 to 1971 under the provision. This judgment clarifies the pathway for legal recognition of migrants, tying back to historical migration waves during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

(With inputs from agencies.)