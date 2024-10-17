Supreme Court Upholds Citizenship Act's Section 6A Validity
The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, aligning with the Assam Accord. This verdict supports the legal framework for addressing migration issues in Assam following historical events like the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The Court's decision was mostly unanimous, with one dissent.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's ruling on Thursday reaffirmed the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, a decision endorsing the principles of the Assam Accord. Assam Minister Atul Bora, also President of the Asom Gana Parishad, hailed the verdict as a testament to the Accord's enduring significance.
A bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Surya Kant, MM Sundresh, and Manoj Misra, delivered a majority verdict, while Justice JB Pardiwala expressed dissent. The ruling emphasizes that Section 6A, added post-1985 Assam Accord, plays a crucial role in the region's socio-political landscape.
The Central government's affidavit acknowledged the lack of precise data on illegal immigrants due to the clandestine nature of migration. Still, it reported the deportation of 14,346 foreigners and the citizenship grant to 17,861 migrants from 1966 to 1971 under the provision. This judgment clarifies the pathway for legal recognition of migrants, tying back to historical migration waves during the Bangladesh Liberation War.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi Inaugurates CBG Plants Construction in Assam on Swachh Bharat Diwas
PM Narendra Modi virtually unveils four compressed bio-gas plants in Assam to be constructed by Oil India.
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Construction of Key Bio-Gas Plants in Assam
PM Modi Hails New Classical Language Status for Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Pali, and Prakrit
Gauhati HC Orders Crackdown on Illegal Lotteries in Assam