Ukraine Challenges Nuclear Tensions Amid Russian Occupation
Ukraine has called for heightened nuclear safety measures due to the Russian occupation of Europe's largest nuclear power station. Senior official Andriy Yermak stressed the militarization of the plant and its safety violations. France hosted talks focusing on the station's role in Ukraine's reconstruction and nuclear security.
A senior Ukrainian official has urged for enhanced efforts to ensure nuclear safety amidst Russia's occupation of Europe's largest nuclear power station. Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, highlighted the dangers posed by militarization and constant threats to personnel at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear station.
During an online discussion in France, Yermak described the seizure of the power plant as a breach of international law and nuclear safety standards. The conference, hosted by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, addressed ongoing safety and security concerns at the six-reactor plant.
France supports U.N. nuclear watchdog efforts to facilitate the plant's safe reopening. Allegations of attacks on the plant by both Russia and Ukraine persist, while observers monitor the situation. Meanwhile, Ukraine plans further discussions on its peace plan following the intensified Russian attacks, aiming to hold a secondary summit by year-end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Police's Strategic Operations Yield Arms Seizures
BJP alleges that Tushar Goyal, kingpin in case of seizure of Rs 5,600 cr drugs in Delhi, is head of Indian Youth Cong's Delhi wing RTI cell.
Amit Shah Accuses Congress Leader in Massive Drug Seizure Scandal
Major Crackdown on Illegal E-Cigarette Trade: Seizures and Arrests in Delhi
UN Experts Urge FIFA to Uphold International Law in Israeli Football Clubs