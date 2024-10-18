Pioneering Hydrogen in Steel: New Pilot Projects Propel India's Green Mission

In a significant move towards green steel production, the Indian government has sanctioned three pilot projects for utilizing hydrogen in the steel industry. The initiative, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aims to revolutionize steel manufacturing processes for reduced carbon emissions.

Financial backing of Rs 347 crore has been allocated by the Union Government to support these endeavors, set to be operational within the next three years. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy revealed this strategy in an official statement, highlighting the focus on innovation and sustainability.

The projects include collaborations with entities like SAIL, Matrix Gas and Renewables Ltd., and Simplex Castings, involving modern technology and research inputs from institutions such as IIT Bhubaneswar and IIT Bhilai. These trials are poised to validate the technical and economic feasibility of hydrogen in steelmaking, paving the way for cleaner production methodologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)