Punjab CM Seeks Practical Solution and Compensation for Stubble Burning Crisis
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calls on the central government for a practical solution to stubble burning. He highlights farmers' reluctance to burn stubble due to lack of MSP on alternative crops. The Punjab government seeks compensation for farmers, urging proactive measures beyond just encouragement.
- Country:
- India
In a pressing appeal to the central government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday, underscored the critical need for a 'practical solution' to the ongoing stubble burning crisis. Mann is advocating for compensatory measures for farmers, suggesting that such incentives could serve as viable alternatives to the current crop procurement methods.
Mann pointed out that the lack of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for alternative crops compels farmers to cultivate paddy, subsequently leading them to burn stubble and exacerbate air quality issues. He expressed frustration at the lack of coordinated efforts to address this widespread problem affecting Northern India, urging the Prime Minister to facilitate immediate action by bringing together all stakeholders.
The Chief Minister also highlighted efforts by the Punjab government, which distributed 1.25 lakh machines to farmers to mitigate the issue, resulting in significant reductions in stubble burning. Meanwhile, Haryana's response involves punitive measures, mandating FIRs against violators. The Supreme Court has summoned officials from both states, expressing concern over the lack of legal actions and prosecutions for stubble burning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
