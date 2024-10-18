Left Menu

Punjab CM Seeks Practical Solution and Compensation for Stubble Burning Crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calls on the central government for a practical solution to stubble burning. He highlights farmers' reluctance to burn stubble due to lack of MSP on alternative crops. The Punjab government seeks compensation for farmers, urging proactive measures beyond just encouragement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:29 IST
Punjab CM Seeks Practical Solution and Compensation for Stubble Burning Crisis
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing appeal to the central government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday, underscored the critical need for a 'practical solution' to the ongoing stubble burning crisis. Mann is advocating for compensatory measures for farmers, suggesting that such incentives could serve as viable alternatives to the current crop procurement methods.

Mann pointed out that the lack of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for alternative crops compels farmers to cultivate paddy, subsequently leading them to burn stubble and exacerbate air quality issues. He expressed frustration at the lack of coordinated efforts to address this widespread problem affecting Northern India, urging the Prime Minister to facilitate immediate action by bringing together all stakeholders.

The Chief Minister also highlighted efforts by the Punjab government, which distributed 1.25 lakh machines to farmers to mitigate the issue, resulting in significant reductions in stubble burning. Meanwhile, Haryana's response involves punitive measures, mandating FIRs against violators. The Supreme Court has summoned officials from both states, expressing concern over the lack of legal actions and prosecutions for stubble burning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024