Ukraine's Economic Surge: A 4.5% Boost Powered by Key Sectors

Ukraine experienced a 4.5% GDP growth from January to September, driven by agriculture, transport, and construction. In September alone, GDP rose by 3.8% year-on-year, as reported by the economy ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ukraine's economy has shown remarkable growth, with a 4.5% increase in GDP from January to September, according to the economy ministry.

The impressive growth is largely attributed to strong performance in the agricultural sector, transportation, and construction.

In a separate report, the ministry noted a 3.8% year-on-year GDP increase in September, showcasing continued economic momentum.

