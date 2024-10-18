Ukraine's Economic Surge: A 4.5% Boost Powered by Key Sectors
Ukraine experienced a 4.5% GDP growth from January to September, driven by agriculture, transport, and construction. In September alone, GDP rose by 3.8% year-on-year, as reported by the economy ministry.
Ukraine's economy has shown remarkable growth, with a 4.5% increase in GDP from January to September, according to the economy ministry.
The impressive growth is largely attributed to strong performance in the agricultural sector, transportation, and construction.
In a separate report, the ministry noted a 3.8% year-on-year GDP increase in September, showcasing continued economic momentum.
