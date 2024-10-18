Left Menu

Satyendar Jain Granted Bail: A Prelude to Diwali Festivities

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has been granted bail in the money laundering case, offering an early Diwali celebration for his family. While his release sparks joy among loved ones, political voices call for accountability and highlight ongoing corruption allegations against his party, the AAP.

Updated: 18-10-2024 18:53 IST
Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's daughter Shreya Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has been granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court in a money laundering case, inciting jubilation in his family. His daughter, Shreya Jain, expressed elation, linking the decision to an early Diwali gift for their family. 'We always knew this would happen; it's just a matter of time,' she shared.

Jain, who was arrested in May 2022 and spent nearly 18 months incarcerated, saw his wife Poonam Jain thanking the judiciary for what she described as a fair decision. Asserting her husband's innocence, she emphasized his dedication to social work over politics.

However, political reactions to the bail have been mixed. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate underscored the necessity for timely justice and questioned the prolonged incarceration of individuals without resolution. Meanwhile, Congress national secretary Abhishek Dutt voiced skepticism, insisting that bail should not be confused with acquittal, and criticized AAP for alleged corruption, with leaders like Jain and Arvind Kejriwal at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

