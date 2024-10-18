Satyendar Jain Granted Bail: A Prelude to Diwali Festivities

In a significant development, former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has been granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court in a money laundering case, inciting jubilation in his family. His daughter, Shreya Jain, expressed elation, linking the decision to an early Diwali gift for their family. 'We always knew this would happen; it's just a matter of time,' she shared.

Jain, who was arrested in May 2022 and spent nearly 18 months incarcerated, saw his wife Poonam Jain thanking the judiciary for what she described as a fair decision. Asserting her husband's innocence, she emphasized his dedication to social work over politics.

However, political reactions to the bail have been mixed. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate underscored the necessity for timely justice and questioned the prolonged incarceration of individuals without resolution. Meanwhile, Congress national secretary Abhishek Dutt voiced skepticism, insisting that bail should not be confused with acquittal, and criticized AAP for alleged corruption, with leaders like Jain and Arvind Kejriwal at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)