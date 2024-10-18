AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Granted Bail, Heralding 'Victory of Truth'
AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has been granted bail in a money laundering case, a move supporters hail as a triumph of justice. The court cited his right to avoid prolonged detention without trial. Jain’s release is seen as a morale boost for the party.
Aam Aadmi Party leader and ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has been released on bail in the ongoing money laundering case, marking what party members call a significant victory for truth and justice. The court emphasized Jain's constitutional right to avoid indefinite incarceration as the trial remains pending.
Reacting to the decision, AAP members, including Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, expressed their support and vindication, labeling the allegations as baseless. The ruling party leaders accused the BJP of using false charges to sabotage the development work initiated under Jain's leadership.
The verdict comes as a relief for Aam Aadmi Party, reinvigorating their preparation for the upcoming Delhi elections. Jain, arrested in May 2022, now has the path cleared to continue his political career, rallying party members for the electoral battle ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
