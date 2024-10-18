PM Modi to Unveil 23 Projects Worth Rs 1300 Crore in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on October 20 to lay the foundation stone for 23 projects totaling Rs 1300 crore. Preparations in Varanasi are in full swing for Modi's Sunday visit. Previously, on Wednesday, the Cabinet gave green light to an engineering marvel—a rail-cum-road bridge—across the Ganga, linking the Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh. The structure will boast a six-lane highway on its upper deck with a four-lane railway on the lower deck.

In anticipation of his trip, Modi took to platform X, expressing, "We are leaving no stone unturned for the comfort and convenience of the people of Kashi." He highlighted the newly approved Ganga bridge's potential to enhance connectivity for pilgrims, tourists, and locals, and create employment and business opportunities. Official sources state the project will cost approximately Rs 2,642 crore and aim for completion within four years.

The ambitious project is part of Modi's vision for a 'New India,' promoting regional self-reliance through broad-based development. It promises to uplift the area's employment and self-employment opportunities. Varanasi Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma noted that besides laying the foundation stones, Modi will also address the public during his October 20 visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)