Satyendra Jain Released: Launches Attack On Central Government

After his release from Tihar Jail, former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain launched a veiled criticism of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of leading the country down a path of dishonesty and targeting dissenters. Jain urged the public not to fear these actions, which he claimed punish those who oppose the government.

Citing his arrest as an example, Jain alleged that his detention was intended to obstruct progress, including the Mohalla Clinic initiative. He questioned the country's GDP growth, stating that it poorly reflects the economic status of over a hundred crore people.

Satyendra Jain's release was celebrated with sweet distribution outside the jail, while AAP leaders praised his contributions, including the Mohalla Clinic model and other health schemes. Jain's wife expressed gratitude for the support received during their ordeal, and legal counsel confirmed his release on bail without special conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)