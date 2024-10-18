Left Menu

Satyendra Jain Released: Launches Attack On Central Government

Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain, released on bail from Tihar Jail, criticized the BJP-led central government for supposedly steering the nation towards dishonesty. He cited his arrest as a hindrance to initiatives like the Mohalla Clinic. AAP members and his family celebrated his release, which followed a lengthy 18-month detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:09 IST
Satyendra Jain Released: Launches Attack On Central Government
Delhi's former Minister Satyendra Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After his release from Tihar Jail, former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain launched a veiled criticism of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of leading the country down a path of dishonesty and targeting dissenters. Jain urged the public not to fear these actions, which he claimed punish those who oppose the government.

Citing his arrest as an example, Jain alleged that his detention was intended to obstruct progress, including the Mohalla Clinic initiative. He questioned the country's GDP growth, stating that it poorly reflects the economic status of over a hundred crore people.

Satyendra Jain's release was celebrated with sweet distribution outside the jail, while AAP leaders praised his contributions, including the Mohalla Clinic model and other health schemes. Jain's wife expressed gratitude for the support received during their ordeal, and legal counsel confirmed his release on bail without special conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024