Chancay Port Ready for Asian Routes

The newly established Chancay port in Peru is set to send off two container ships weekly, effective late next month. This development follows the port's inauguration in mid-November, according to an announcement by a representative of Cosco Shipping.

Initially, the port will prioritize a direct shipping route to Shanghai. However, plans are in place to expand to additional Asian destinations based on the needs of exporters, as stated by Carlos Tejada, who manages Cosco's subsidiary in Peru.

This new venture marks a significant step for Peru's shipping industry, potentially strengthening trade links between South America and Asia through enhanced maritime connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)