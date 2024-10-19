Left Menu

Chancay Port Ready for Asian Routes

Peru's Chancay port, operated by Cosco Shipping, will start transporting two container ships weekly starting next month. Initially focusing on a direct route to Shanghai, future routes may expand based on exporter demand. The inauguration is scheduled for mid-November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 19-10-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 02:11 IST
Chancay Port Ready for Asian Routes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Peru

The newly established Chancay port in Peru is set to send off two container ships weekly, effective late next month. This development follows the port's inauguration in mid-November, according to an announcement by a representative of Cosco Shipping.

Initially, the port will prioritize a direct shipping route to Shanghai. However, plans are in place to expand to additional Asian destinations based on the needs of exporters, as stated by Carlos Tejada, who manages Cosco's subsidiary in Peru.

This new venture marks a significant step for Peru's shipping industry, potentially strengthening trade links between South America and Asia through enhanced maritime connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024