Deepak Punia and Udit Eye Asian Wrestling Glory

On the final day of the Asian Wrestling Championships, Indian wrestlers Deepak Punia and Udit set the stage ablaze by advancing to the finals, aiming for their maiden titles in the prestigious competition.

Deepak Punia, a 25-year-old wrestler who is yet to qualify for the Paris Olympics, made a formidable comeback despite facing tough competition. He defeated Kyrgyzstan's Bekzat Rakhimov in a gripping quarterfinal match, eventually facing Iran's top-ranked Amirhossein B Firouzpourbandpei for the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Udit showcased his prowess by securing a spot in the final of the 61kg category, competing against China's Wanhao Zou. Dinesh and Mukul Dahiya will compete for bronze, with Dahiya earning praise for reaching the semifinals, highlighting India's wrestling potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)