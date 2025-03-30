Left Menu

Deepak Punia and Udit Eye Asian Wrestling Glory

Deepak Punia and Udit aim for their first Asian Championship titles, while Dinesh and Mukul Dahiya strive for bronze. Punia defeated strong competitors to reach the finals, Udit continues his impressive performance, and Dahiya surprises with semifinal achievements in the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • Jordan

On the final day of the Asian Wrestling Championships, Indian wrestlers Deepak Punia and Udit set the stage ablaze by advancing to the finals, aiming for their maiden titles in the prestigious competition.

Deepak Punia, a 25-year-old wrestler who is yet to qualify for the Paris Olympics, made a formidable comeback despite facing tough competition. He defeated Kyrgyzstan's Bekzat Rakhimov in a gripping quarterfinal match, eventually facing Iran's top-ranked Amirhossein B Firouzpourbandpei for the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Udit showcased his prowess by securing a spot in the final of the 61kg category, competing against China's Wanhao Zou. Dinesh and Mukul Dahiya will compete for bronze, with Dahiya earning praise for reaching the semifinals, highlighting India's wrestling potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

