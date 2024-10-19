Manipur Police Crackdown: Arrests Made and Security Tightened
Manipur Police arrested two Kangleipak Communist Party members involved in extortion. Authorities are ensuring security on highways with numerous checkpoints. A joint operation with the Indian Army unveiled a cache of arms. Stringent measures reflect an intensified crackdown on illegal activities in the region.
Manipur Police have successfully arrested two members of the Kangleipak Communist Party's People's War Group. The arrests occurred on October 18, involving Mutum Inao Singh, 31, and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh, 25, at Pureiromba Khongnangmakhong in Imphal East District.
The detainees were allegedly engaged in extortion and other unlawful activities, according to police reports. In their possession, authorities recovered a two-wheeler, three mobile phones, a sling bag, a wallet, two ID cards, and Rs 7,600.
The police have enhanced security measures, initiating extensive search operations across hill and valley districts, installing 111 checkpoints statewide. Earlier collaborations with Indian Army and Assam Rifles uncovered a significant arms cache, further securing the region against threats.
