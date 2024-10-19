Left Menu

Manipur Police Crackdown: Arrests Made and Security Tightened

Manipur Police arrested two Kangleipak Communist Party members involved in extortion. Authorities are ensuring security on highways with numerous checkpoints. A joint operation with the Indian Army unveiled a cache of arms. Stringent measures reflect an intensified crackdown on illegal activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:55 IST
Manipur Police Crackdown: Arrests Made and Security Tightened
People arrested by Manipur police (Photo: @manipur_police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Police have successfully arrested two members of the Kangleipak Communist Party's People's War Group. The arrests occurred on October 18, involving Mutum Inao Singh, 31, and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh, 25, at Pureiromba Khongnangmakhong in Imphal East District.

The detainees were allegedly engaged in extortion and other unlawful activities, according to police reports. In their possession, authorities recovered a two-wheeler, three mobile phones, a sling bag, a wallet, two ID cards, and Rs 7,600.

The police have enhanced security measures, initiating extensive search operations across hill and valley districts, installing 111 checkpoints statewide. Earlier collaborations with Indian Army and Assam Rifles uncovered a significant arms cache, further securing the region against threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024