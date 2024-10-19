Manipur Police Crackdown: Arrests Made and Security Tightened

Manipur Police have successfully arrested two members of the Kangleipak Communist Party's People's War Group. The arrests occurred on October 18, involving Mutum Inao Singh, 31, and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh, 25, at Pureiromba Khongnangmakhong in Imphal East District.

The detainees were allegedly engaged in extortion and other unlawful activities, according to police reports. In their possession, authorities recovered a two-wheeler, three mobile phones, a sling bag, a wallet, two ID cards, and Rs 7,600.

The police have enhanced security measures, initiating extensive search operations across hill and valley districts, installing 111 checkpoints statewide. Earlier collaborations with Indian Army and Assam Rifles uncovered a significant arms cache, further securing the region against threats.

