Haryana's SC/ST Sub-Classification Decision Welcomed by UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has welcomed Haryana's decision to sub-categorize Scheduled Castes and Tribes to ensure benefits reach the deprived. The Supreme Court upheld this decision, promoting equality and opportunities within the community. Maurya highlighted the BJP's commitment to societal upliftment under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya endorsed Haryana's move to sub-categorize Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The decision, upheld by the Supreme Court on August 1, 2024, aims to ensure that reservation benefits are extended to the most deprived sections, according to Maurya's statement on social media platform X.

On October 18, the Haryana cabinet ratified the Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission's recommendations to reallocate reservations for Scheduled Castes post the Supreme Court's verdict. This change is expected to promote equal opportunities and establish a unified merit list for inter-seniority among Scheduled Castes in the state, according to an official release.

Additionally, Maurya highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party's nationwide membership campaign called 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024,' which commenced on September 2. He expressed satisfaction at being part of the campaign led by Yogi Adityanath, underscoring its goal towards comprehensive organizational growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

