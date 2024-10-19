Manipur Police Chief Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amid Challenging Times

Manipur's Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh, expressed an urgent call for peace and normalcy in the state during media interaction on the 133rd anniversary of the Manipur Police. Singh acknowledged the challenging circumstances but affirmed efforts to manage the situation with optimal resources and collaborative support from security agencies.

He highlighted improvements over the past year, noting a decrease in violence, injuries, and fatalities, despite sporadic incidents of unrest. Singh emphasized the importance of collaborative resolution, urging community members to contribute suggestions and engage in peaceful dialogue, underscoring that a civilian-friendly approach is essential for progress.

In a landmark move, representatives from the Kuki, Meitei, and Naga communities participated in discussions facilitated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, marking the first direct engagement among these groups. This initiative underscores the central government's dedication to fostering dialogue and reconciliation among Manipur's diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)