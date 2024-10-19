Bridging Justice: CJI Chandrachud on the Crucial Role of AoRs

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has highlighted the pivotal role played by Bar Associations, such as the Supreme Court Advocates on Records Association (SCAORA), in enhancing the judiciary's functioning. Speaking at the inaugural SCAORA International Legal Conference, he underscored the vital contributions of Advocates on Record (AoR) to the Supreme Court's operations, describing them as the essential 'oil' for the judicial machinery.

CJI Chandrachud emphasized the reciprocal relationship between the Bar and the bench, stressing their combined efforts towards an independent judiciary. He reflected on technological advancements in the Supreme Court aimed at easing processes and emphasized the enduring importance of systems like AoR appointments, which transcend individual contributions to uphold competence and erudition in Supreme Court proceedings.

The Chief Justice further acknowledged AoRs as crucial stakeholders in the Court's decision-making processes, highlighting their role in ensuring justice through meticulous case management and client representation. He urged the legal fraternity to support junior lawyers, recognizing their development as integral to the profession's progress and sustainability.

