Nation Unites in Condemnation: Killing of Migrant Labourer in Kashmir Sparks Outrage

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and prominent leaders have strongly condemned the killing of a migrant labourer in Kashmir's Shopian district. The victim, Ashok Chauhan from Bihar, was found dead with bullet injuries. Authorities have vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, uniting the nation against such acts of violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:56 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident that has united the nation in outrage, the killing of migrant labourer Ashok Chauhan in the Shopian district of Kashmir has drawn widespread condemnation. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other political leaders, has denounced the violence.

Priyanka Gandhi described the killing of Chauhan, a native of Bihar, as 'extremely disgusting and condemnable.' She emphasized that such 'target killings by terrorists are unacceptable,' and expressed that the entire nation stands united against these heinous acts.

Adding to the chorus of condemnation, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated that security forces are resolute in pursuing justice for Chauhan's death. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, underscoring the need to denounce such attacks robustly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

