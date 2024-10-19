Nation Unites in Condemnation: Killing of Migrant Labourer in Kashmir Sparks Outrage

In a chilling incident that has united the nation in outrage, the killing of migrant labourer Ashok Chauhan in the Shopian district of Kashmir has drawn widespread condemnation. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other political leaders, has denounced the violence.

Priyanka Gandhi described the killing of Chauhan, a native of Bihar, as 'extremely disgusting and condemnable.' She emphasized that such 'target killings by terrorists are unacceptable,' and expressed that the entire nation stands united against these heinous acts.

Adding to the chorus of condemnation, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated that security forces are resolute in pursuing justice for Chauhan's death. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, underscoring the need to denounce such attacks robustly.

(With inputs from agencies.)