IMD Forecasts Prolonged Rainfall in Southeast India

The India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the southeast peninsular region and parts of eastern India for the next five days. The weather advisory includes strong winds, with Rayalaseema, Yanam, and regions under the NCAP and SCAP, expecting significant weather activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:21 IST
India Meteorological Department. (Photo/X@Indiametdept). Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted significant rainfall over the southeast peninsular region over the next five days, with eastern India also to be affected by the downpour. According to the Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh will experience isolated heavy rains today.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are anticipated in parts of Yanam in Puducherry as well as regions under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the Surat Clean Air Action Plan (SCAP). Rayalaseema is also bracing for strong surface winds, with speeds ranging between 30 and 40 km/h and gusts reaching up to 50 km/h.

The forecast indicates that similar weather patterns, including thunderstorms and lightning, will continue into Wednesday and Thursday in the affected regions. On Friday, isolated heavy rains are also expected over NCAP and Yanam. By Saturday, a continuation of thunderstorms is predicted over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema, suggesting a prolonged spell of significant weather activity in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

