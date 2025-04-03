Left Menu

Karnataka's Cooling Weather Brings Widespread Rains and Thunderstorms

Karnataka is experiencing significantly cooler weather with widespread rainfall and occasional heavy downpours. Bengaluru has witnessed sporadic rain and thunderstorms, affecting normal daily life. The weather department has forecasted this pattern to persist, advising residents to be cautious of potential inundation in certain areas.

The state of Karnataka has seen a significant drop in temperatures accompanied by widespread precipitation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated in a recent press release that this trend of light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy showers, is set to continue.

Bengaluru, the state's capital, experienced morning rain followed by intense thunderstorms, particularly affecting areas like Bellandur and HAL. Reports have come in from residents regarding waterlogged streets, notably at Aghara flyover.

Significant temperature drops were recorded in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan, with other cities like Bidar and Mysuru also experiencing lower-than-normal temperatures. Commuters are advised to take precautions due to the potential for localized flooding in vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

