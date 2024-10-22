Left Menu

Punjab's Paddy Predicament: CM Mann Urges Union Intervention

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address issues faced by the state's rice millers and commission agents. The lifting of paddy from Punjab's mandis has been stalled, and millers demand adjustments to the out-turn ratio of the PR-126 paddy variety, along with an appreciation in commission rates.

Updated: 22-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:09 IST
Punjab's Paddy Predicament: CM Mann Urges Union Intervention
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has made a direct appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urgently address the concerns of the state's rice millers and commission agents. Stalled paddy lifting in Punjab's mandis is courtesy of rice millers refusing to mill the crop until their demands are met.

Mann noted that the rice millers and 'arthiyas' have issues with the central government, especially concerning the out-turn ratio of the PR-126 paddy variety, which threatens severe losses due to lower-than-expected yields. The rice millers call for this ratio to be revised, while 'arthiyas' seek higher commission rates.

Punjab's potential contribution of 180 lakh metric tonnes to the central paddy pool hangs in the balance, as existing storage space limitations prompt requests for moving 130 lakh MT rice stocked from previous years. Procurement continues, albeit with logistical hurdles anticipated to resolve soon, as Mann remains hopeful for quick action from the Home Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

