NIA Court Sentences Second Accused in Pakistan-Linked Espionage Case

A special NIA court has sentenced Rajakbhai Kumbhar, the second key accused in a Pakistan-backed espionage case, to rigorous imprisonment. Charged under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Kumbhar received a maximum sentence of six years for conspiring with ISI agents to execute terrorist acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal verdict concerning national security, a special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Lucknow has delivered a sentence to Rajakbhai Kumbhar, marking him as the second significant convict in an Indian defense espionage scandal linked to Pakistan. Originating from Gujarat's West Kachchh district, Kumbhar faces a rigorous imprisonment of up to six years, coupled with monetary penalties under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court's ruling ensures that all terms will run concurrently, with an additional month for each default on the imposed fines, as stated by NIA. This development follows the previous conviction of Md Rashid from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, who was the primary accused. The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Lucknow had originally nabbed Rashid, citing links with Pakistani defense and ISI operatives, and charged him with transmitting sensitive photographs of strategic Indian sites and military maneuverings captured on his mobile device.

The NIA assumed control of the investigation in April 2020, filing an initial chargesheet against Rashid in July 2020, and subsequently, a supplementary chargesheet against Kumbhar in February 2021. The investigation laid bare a conspiracy involving Kumbhar, Rashid, and ISI agents to undertake terrorist actions and cover their underlying anti-India agenda. Moreover, Kumbhar played a critical role by funding Rashid in exchange for the vital photographs sent to Pakistani ISI assistants, the NIA disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

