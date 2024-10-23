Tragedy in Bengaluru: Building Collapse Death Toll Rises to Six
Another body was found at the site of a building collapse in eastern Bengaluru, raising the death toll to six. Officials face scrutiny as a suo-moto case is filed to investigate negligence, while survivors continue to receive medical care. Authorities remain on high alert as rescue efforts continue.
- Country:
- India
The death toll from the collapse of an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Horamavu Agara area rose to six after another body was recovered on Wednesday. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, initially resulted in five deaths and left five people injured.
Bengaluru's Additional Commissioner, Satish Kumar, identified the deceased as Harman, Tripal, Mohd Sahil, Sathya Raju, and Shankar. The injured, receiving treatment at Bengaluru North Hospital and Hosmat Hospital, include Jagadevi, Rasheed, Nagaraju, Ramesh Kumar, and Ayaj. Rescuers have so far saved 13 people, although several others are believed to be trapped under the debris.
Lokayukta Justice BS Patil, alongside Upa Lokayukta Justices KN Phaneendra and B Veerappa, visited the site to assess the situation and probe possible negligence by officials. A suo-moto case has been filed, highlighting that no notice was issued by the BBMP during the building's construction. Accusations have been made against Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai, with Munirajareddy's son, Bhuvan Reddy, also arrested. The contractor, Muniyappa, is now in custody as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Negligence: Workers Succumb to Poisonous Gas in Delhi Sewer
NHRC Takes Notice of Child’s Death in Open Drain, Raises Concerns Over Civic Negligence in Delhi
Tragic Open Drain Deaths in Delhi: Civic Negligence Under Scrutiny
Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab and Haryana Over Stubble Burning Negligence
Tragic Death Sparks Protests Over Safety Negligence in Village