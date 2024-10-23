Tragedy in Bengaluru: Building Collapse Death Toll Rises to Six

The death toll from the collapse of an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Horamavu Agara area rose to six after another body was recovered on Wednesday. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, initially resulted in five deaths and left five people injured.

Bengaluru's Additional Commissioner, Satish Kumar, identified the deceased as Harman, Tripal, Mohd Sahil, Sathya Raju, and Shankar. The injured, receiving treatment at Bengaluru North Hospital and Hosmat Hospital, include Jagadevi, Rasheed, Nagaraju, Ramesh Kumar, and Ayaj. Rescuers have so far saved 13 people, although several others are believed to be trapped under the debris.

Lokayukta Justice BS Patil, alongside Upa Lokayukta Justices KN Phaneendra and B Veerappa, visited the site to assess the situation and probe possible negligence by officials. A suo-moto case has been filed, highlighting that no notice was issued by the BBMP during the building's construction. Accusations have been made against Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai, with Munirajareddy's son, Bhuvan Reddy, also arrested. The contractor, Muniyappa, is now in custody as investigations continue.

