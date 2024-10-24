Left Menu

Delhi Fights Back: Addressing the Air Pollution Crisis

As Delhi grapples with deteriorating air quality, authorities implement measures to tackle pollution, including water sprinkling and sweeping. The Air Quality Index remains very poor, with experts highlighting the multifaceted causes of pollution. Authorities stress the need for year-round efforts beyond curbing stubble burning.

PWD vehicles cleaning roads in view of rising pollution in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi, the Public Works Department began water sprinkling operations in an effort to mitigate pollution. This move comes as the Commission for Air Quality Management enforces the Stage II GRAP Action Plan, which includes mechanical sweeping and daily water sprinkling on identified roads.

On Thursday, a haze of smog descended over the city, plunging the air quality into the 'very poor' category. The Central Pollution Control Board reported alarming AQI levels at several key areas, including Anand Vihar (392) and RK Puram (359), as the city struggles to breathe.

While stubble burning is partly to blame for the pollution spike, experts emphasize that it accounts for only 6-8% of the year-round pollution. The focus, they argue, must shift to comprehensive efforts to address all sources, not just seasonally prescribed actions against stubble burning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

