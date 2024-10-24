Left Menu

Swift Response Prevents Inferno in Vizianagaram Bus Fire

A midnight fire at a Vizianagaram travel company engulfed two buses, but prompt action from the fire department averted a major disaster, says Assistant District Fire Officer Srihari. More details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:02 IST
Visuals from the accident site in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A midnight fire erupted at a private travel company in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, leading to the complete destruction of two buses, according to Assistant District Fire Officer Srihari. The fire department's rapid response was instrumental in controlling the blaze and preventing what could have been a significant disaster.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, caused swift flames to engulf the buses entirely. However, the diligence and efficiency of the firefighters ensured that further damage was avoided, saving the area from a potentially grave situation.

As investigations continue, authorities are awaiting further details to understand the cause and effects of the incident. More information is expected to be released soon as the situation develops. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

