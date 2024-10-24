Corporate Gains and BoE Rate Cuts Propel London Stock Surge

On Thursday, London's primary stock indexes climbed as positive corporate earnings and vital economic data fed expectations of upcoming Bank of England rate cuts. By 1000 GMT, the benchmark FTSE 100 increased by 0.6%, with the domestically-centered FTSE 250 also advancing by 0.2%.

Unilever led the charge with a 3.3% rise, surpassing third-quarter sales forecasts and propelling the Personal Care sector to the forefront as the top sectoral winner. Meanwhile, a 3.8% uptick in Anglo American bolstered the industrial metal miners' sector, following the miner's steadfast copper and diamond output predictions. Heightening oil prices, fueled by Middle East tensions, drove a 1.3% increase in the oil and gas sector, further supporting the benchmark.

However, British businesses noted their slowest growth pace in almost a year, as reflected by the preliminary flash purchasing managers' index dropping to 51.7 in October. Furthermore, markets fully anticipated a Bank of England rate cut at its upcoming November and December meetings, with attention turning to an upcoming speech from BoE's Catherine Mann for more insights on future monetary policy directions.

