South Sudan Set to Resume Oil Exports, Easing Regional Tensions
South Sudan plans to restart crude oil exports through Sudan following the repair of a pipeline damaged in conflicts. The resumption is crucial as oil constitutes 90% of South Sudan's foreign exchange earnings. Officials from both countries are coordinating to resume operations shortly.
South Sudan will shortly resume exporting crude oil via a port in neighboring Sudan, according to a South Sudanese government statement on Thursday, after repairs to a critical pipeline damaged during fighting in Sudan.
The conflict last April between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces caused widespread displacement and severe famine, affecting millions. The pipeline, a vital revenue avenue for South Sudan, where oil constitutes 90% of foreign exchange earnings, has been negotiated for reopening by officials including Tut Gatluak Manime.
Energy ministry officials from South Sudan are set to host Sudanese engineers on Saturday to strategize on restarting oil flows, although a specific date was not given. Analysts indicate that the pipeline damage had led to environmental issues and exacerbated the hunger crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
